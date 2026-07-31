Sharing Hope and Warmth Through Community Collaboration

Father Gene's Help Center is proving that when organizations come together, they can make an even greater impact. By partnering with groups like Blessed Sacrament Church and the Red Cross, the nonprofit has been able to provide clothing and support to families facing hardship, including those displaced by the recent apartment fire at 14th and Highland.

These efforts have significantly reduced the center's clothing inventory, and now the community can help by donating new socks, men's clothing, shoes, and jackets. Volunteers are also always welcome to lend a hand.

Learn how you can make a difference at www.fathergeneshelp.org.