Share and Grow Your Favorite Houseplants

Sharing plants is one of the joys of gardening, and it can be a meaningful way to pass along favorite heirloom plants from one generation to the next. Gardening expert Melinda Myers joins us to show how easy and fun it can be to start new houseplants from cuttings.

In this segment, Melinda demonstrates how to take leaf stem cuttings from plants like English ivy, including where to make the cut, how to prepare the cutting, and how to create the right growing environment for success. She will also share tips for using rooting hormone, keeping cuttings moist but not soggy, and knowing when roots have formed.

Melinda will also show viewers how to make their own rooting pot, a simple setup that helps increase humidity and improve success when propagating plants.

Whether you are looking to grow your houseplant collection, share plants with friends, or keep a special family plant going for years to come, Melinda’s tips will help you get started with confidence.

For more visit www.MelindaMyers.com