Shake Up Your September with Mocktails

Brad Yates
Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktails and tips for your own creations.

Find out what makes a great mocktail, unexpected ingredients to elevate the experience, and more!

Beer Mosa

Ingredients:
12 oz NA beer of your choice
3-4 oz orange juice

Instructions:
Mix in a pint glass

Mimosa

Ingredients:
¾ cup sparkling grape juice, NA sparkling wine, sparkling cider, or ginger ale
¼ cup orange juice

Instructions:
Mix in a champagne flute without ice or in a wine glass with ice

Mock-arita

Ingredients:
2 oz lime juice
1 oz lemon juice
1 oz jalapeño simple syrup or simple syrup
2 oz tonic water

Instructions:
Mix in a shaker glass with ice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Strain the ice and pour the mockarita into a salt or Tajin-rimmed glass. Garnish with lime wheel.

Vanilla Pineapple Mock-arita

Ingredients:
3 oz pineapple juice
1 oz lime juice
1 oz honey syrup
4 oz soda water
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:
Add ice, pineapple juice, lime juice, honey syrup, tequila, and vanilla to a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Strain the mockarita into an iced glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and pineapple stem frond.

