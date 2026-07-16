Shake it up this Summer Citrus Mocktail

Mocktail Master, Brad Yates is back to mix up another summer mocktail. This one is for those who like lemonade. He is sharing creative tips for making your own mocktails at home. From bold flavors to easy ingredients, Brad shows how simple it can be to create a drink that feels special without the alcohol. Tune in for inspiration, refreshing ideas, and a little mocktail fun!

Brazilian Lemonade

Ingredients:

5 limes

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk (use more if you like it sweeter)

4 cups water

ice

Instructions:

Slice 4 of the limes in 8 wedges each. Add the lime wedges, condensed milk and water to blender and blend for NO MORE than 15 seconds (the more you blend, the more bitter it will turn out) Using a mesh strainer, strain the juice into a pitcher filled with ice slice the remaining lime in half, and squeeze into the pitcher for an extra punch of lime flavor. Stir and serve right away!



Palo-Marita Mocktail

Ingredients:

4oz pink grapefruit juice

1/2 oz agave syrup

2oz club soda

2oz lemon juice

ice

Instructions:

Mix together all the ingredients. Set aside. Rim a short glass with salt. Fill the glass with ice and pour the mocktail. Garnish with one grapefruit wedge. Serve and enjoy

