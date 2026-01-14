Setting Intentions for 2026 without Burning Out

Achea Redd is a mental health advocate, author, and life coach at Rooted with Redd. She helps guide individuals through the “in-between” phase of their mental health journeys—when you’re no longer in therapy but not yet fully confident doing life on your own. Her work centers on building the tools, mindset, and confidence needed to thrive independently.
