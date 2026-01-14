Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Setting Intentions for 2026 without Burning Out

Life Coach Achea Redd
Setting Intentions for 2026 without Burning Out
Posted
and last updated

Achea Redd is a mental health advocate, author, and life coach at Rooted with Redd. She helps guide individuals through the “in-between” phase of their mental health journeys—when you’re no longer in therapy but not yet fully confident doing life on your own. Her work centers on building the tools, mindset, and confidence needed to thrive independently.

For more info visit Achea Redd's website!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo