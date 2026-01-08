Setting Achievable Goals in the Workplace for Success

Founder and Career Strategist of Game Plan Strategies, Amanda Guralski, joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how goal-setting in the workplace relies on the crucial factor of achievability.

Game Plan Strategies is a personalized career and branding firm dedicated to helping athletes and high performers transition with purpose. Through tailored coaching, brand development, and strategic planning, they equip individuals to build meaningful careers and make a lasting impact on and off the field.

