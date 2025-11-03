See These Scary Ghost Sightings in Wisconsin

Anna Lardinois joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share some stories of reportedly haunted locations you can visit in the area.

For the more picturesque location, the Lion Bridge in Lake Park has had some visitors experiencing large temperature changes. Visitors also reported an overwhelming sense of dread when approaching the lighthouse, and have seen apparitions of children guarding the area.

To feel a sense of the spirits, Milwaukee City Hall has had several deaths occur inside since its construction. Entering through the coffin-shaped atrium, visitors on tours have felt dizzy and experienced buzzing headaches.

Tabernacle Cemetery in Delafield is a largely unknown location where many have experienced the paranormal. Established in 1842, the first burial was a young farm boy who accidentally hung himself. Visitors have seen the ghost of a middle-aged man near the cemetery. The cemetery is privately owned and closed to the public.

