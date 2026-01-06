Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
See Landmarks from New Angles Above the Streets

Historic Milwaukee, Inc.
Program Director at Historic Milwaukee, Julia Griffith, and Tour Guide Cindy Kramer join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share a winter-friendly tour above Milwaukee’s streets.

Historic Milwaukee is dedicated to increasing awareness and commitment to Milwaukee's architecture, history, and the built environment. The Hop Tour is a great way to explore most of Milwaukee's downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

To learn more about the tours and other Milwaukee experiences, visit Historic Milwaukee.

