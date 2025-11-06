See if Your Kwik Trip Favorites Made Milwaukee Magazine's List

Carole Nicksin joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share everything you need to know about the beloved Kwik Trip.

Starting in 1965 as a small grocery store, the chain has grown to over 900 locations across Wisconsin and the upper Midwest. Milwaukee Magazine taste-tested the food, with three favorites and others that didn't cut.

The sausage, egg, cheese maple waffle packed a bold flavor, and the chicken tenders were a perfect balance of tender and crunch. What's a better combo than game day and chicken wings? Watch to hear more from Carole.

For more information, visit Milwaukee Magazine