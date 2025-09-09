See How You Can Raise Children’s Literacy

Colleen Grimes joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss incredible volunteer opportunities for you in and out of the classroom.

SHARP Literacy partners with educators to foster a love of learning and brightens children’s futures through STEAM-based experiential programs. SHARP brings these programs to classrooms at no cost to schools. SHARP’s innovative curriculum encourages curiosity, creativity, and discovery, helping to strengthen critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills.

From volunteering in classrooms, student learning experiences, and annual fundraisers, there are many ways to get involved this year.

For more information, visit Sharpliteracy.org