See How These Women Are Shaping Milwaukee's Future

Carole Nicksin joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to highlight the Honorees of the Betty Awards. The Awards celebrate women who make Milwaukee better through service, leadership, and impact.

Betty Ewens Quadracci ran Milwaukee Magazine for nearly 30 years, founded Milwaukee Women Inc., and pushed doors open for women to hold board positions in top companies. Here are the Honorees for The Betty Awards:

Linda Edelstein – Arts Advocate

- CEO of Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, the largest youth orchestra program in the U.S.

- Launched Violins of Hope Wisconsin, using Holocaust-era instruments to inspire social change.

Laura Gutiérrez – Bridge Builder

- CEO of United Community Center, serving Milwaukee’s South Side.

- Spearheaded a $12M campaign to grow early learning by 50%.

Peggy Williams-Smith —Groundbreaker

- First female CEO of Visit Milwaukee.

- Champions small businesses and community involvement through tourism.

Bridget Whitaker – Tenacious Builder

- Executive Director of Safe & Sound.

- Leads trauma-informed community safety efforts and youth advocacy.

Ellen Friebert Schupper – Standout Sister

- Executive Director of ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis.

- Doubled mentor matches and secured major funding to expand support.

Linda Mellowes – Quadracci Family Award Honoree

- First woman to chair United Way’s board.

- Helped raise millions for health care, education, and women’s causes.

To learn more about each Honoree and their contributions to shaping the city's future while honoring its past, visit Milwaukee Magazine

