See Beautiful Tablescapes and Fight Cancer!

The Wisconsin Breast Cancer Show House that you know and love is trying something new this year with Styled Settings! You can see beautiful tablescapes at the Pfister Ball Room and help support breast and prostate cancer research.

Styled Settings will take place May 29, 2026 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. and features tablescapes, a boutique and a book signing with Ryan Hainey. The cost is $40 per ticket.

The Evening Event, from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m., includes cocktails, dinner around the exquisite tables, and an auction. The cost is $250 per ticket.

You can get your tickets here.

