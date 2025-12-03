Scholarships Helping Childhood Cancer Survivors Reach Their Dreams

Joining us on What's Brewing Wisconsin is Northwestern Mutual Foundation President Steve Radke to share how the company’s Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program is changing futures.



Every day, more than 1,000 families worldwide face the unimaginable: a childhood cancer diagnosis. Beyond the emotional toll, the financial burden can be overwhelming. Studies show that 60% of families lose significant household income because of a childhood cancer diagnosis.

Through its Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program (CCSP), Northwestern Mutual is helping ease that burden. Each year, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation awards students who have been affected by childhood cancer, either as a survivor or as a sibling, with scholarships to pursue higher education.

To date, more than 370 scholarships have been awarded through the program, totaling over $3 million. This impact extends beyond financial support: nearly half (42%) of recipients have pursued careers in nursing, medicine, or other health care-related fields – many inspired by the care teams and medical professionals who supported them and their families during their own journey.

For the 2026–27 academic year, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation will award 25 survivors and 25 siblings a combined $500,000 in scholarships. Each recipient will receive $5,000 with the option to renew for a second year. Applications open Dec. 1, 2025, and close Feb. 2, 2026.

This segment is brought to you by Northwestern Mutual. For more information, visit NM Foundation Scholarships