Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Run/Walk for a CURE for RETT Syndrome

Rett Syndrome Research Trust 501(c)3
Run/Walk for a CURE for RETT Syndrome
Posted
and last updated

Sara Rossebo, Caelyn Poupore, and Murielle join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to talk about a run/walk fundraiser for RETT Syndrome.

There will be t-shirts, raffle prizes, and complimentary water and snacks. Free event donations raised go to Rett Syndrome Research Trust for a CURE. Be sure to wear your favorite Halloween costume or Purple (Rett Syndrome Color).

You can visit this Linktree to donate, register for the event, and find sponsorship information.

Murielle’s Run/Walk for a CURE:

9 AM
October 19, 2025
Next to the HUB,
303 Water St, West Bend

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo