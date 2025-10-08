Run/Walk for a CURE for RETT Syndrome

Sara Rossebo, Caelyn Poupore, and Murielle join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to talk about a run/walk fundraiser for RETT Syndrome.

There will be t-shirts, raffle prizes, and complimentary water and snacks. Free event donations raised go to Rett Syndrome Research Trust for a CURE. Be sure to wear your favorite Halloween costume or Purple (Rett Syndrome Color).

You can visit this Linktree to donate, register for the event, and find sponsorship information.

Murielle’s Run/Walk for a CURE:

9 AM

October 19, 2025

Next to the HUB,

303 Water St, West Bend

