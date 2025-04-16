Watch Now
Robotics Team Headed to The World Championships!

The Cedarburg HexHounds
Posted

The Cedarburg High School HexHounds are headed to the world championships to compete! Meet the talented kids and coach behind this team!
Learn more about robotics and come out and support the team at a fundraiser at Cedarburg High School on Sunday April 27th. From 830-noon enjoy all you can eat pancakes, plus a chance to win prizes.

