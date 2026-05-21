Road Trips We're Reading About This Month

It's time for another meeting of our Boswell Brewing Book Club! Daniel Goldin with Boswell Books stopped by to share some must-read titles.

The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett tells the story of an older man embarking on a cross-country road trip to find his high school sweetheart, only to be joined by some unexpected passengers.

Run For the Hills by Kevin Wilson tells the story of two siblings who discover their father is a serial parent, creating and discarding families across the country. The pair decides to find their other half-siblings to try to figure out why.

Travels with Charley: In Search of America, by John Steinbeck, is a memoir and considered among the best travel lit books. It describes Steinbeck's road trip across America with his dog in 1960.

You can find more great books from Boswell online here.