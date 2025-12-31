Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Ringing in January with N/A Day

Milwaukee Record
WBW, Ringing in January with N/A Day
Posted
and last updated

Matt Wild, Editor at Milwaukee Record, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share and invite you to its 5th annual N/A Day.

Milwaukee Record will host its 5th N/A Day during Dry January, which features unlimited samples of more than 50 non-alcoholic beers and seltzers, mocktails, non-alcoholic spirits, tonics, craft sodas, sparkling water, coffee, energy drinks, CBD, and hemp-derived products.

Another event, in Madison, will be held on January 10 at The Bur Oak.

Milwaukee Record 5th Annual N/A Day:
January 3, 2026
The Cooperage

For more information about this event, Milwaukee's culture, and happenings, visit Milwaukee Record

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo