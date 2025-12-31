Ringing in January with N/A Day

Matt Wild, Editor at Milwaukee Record, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share and invite you to its 5th annual N/A Day.

Milwaukee Record will host its 5th N/A Day during Dry January, which features unlimited samples of more than 50 non-alcoholic beers and seltzers, mocktails, non-alcoholic spirits, tonics, craft sodas, sparkling water, coffee, energy drinks, CBD, and hemp-derived products.

Another event, in Madison, will be held on January 10 at The Bur Oak.

Milwaukee Record 5th Annual N/A Day:

January 3, 2026

The Cooperage

For more information about this event, Milwaukee's culture, and happenings, visit Milwaukee Record

