Revel + Release: Dance, Heal, and Be Home by 11!

Rebecca Jankowski from Interwovxn joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to spread the word about Revel + Release Dance Party! Revel + Release a reimagined take on R+R...just less rest and relaxation, more reconnect and release. Created for women-identifying, these parties are designed for joy, embodiment, and mental health support—with the understanding that many of us want to dance hard and still be in bed by 11. Revel + Release is becoming a seasonal series rooted in community, movement, and collective healing.

August 1, at Rivulet MKE, 309 N. Water Street

Learn more and buy tickets at interwovxn