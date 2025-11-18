Revealing the Winner for 2026 SUV of the Year

Senior Features Editor, Kristen Lee, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to reveal the 2026 SUV of the Year.

This year, SUV shoppers are focused on vehicles that combine cutting-edge safety and driver-assist technologies — including advanced nighttime-driving assistance and augmented-reality displays — with practical performance across city streets, highways, and rugged terrain. They’re looking for luxury, comfort, and tech-forward interiors that elevate the driving experience, while also seeking efficient, sustainable options as electric SUVs continue to grow in the market.

Each SUV contender is evaluated across six key pillars: safety, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, efficiency, and performance of intended function. The Golden Calipers trophy is the ultimate benchmark of automotive excellence, recognized by both the automotive industry and consumers worldwide.

