Restoring a Prairie with Christmas Tree Harvests

Allison Romero joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss how you can help prairie restoration efforts with real trees this Christmas.

The Waukesha County Land Conservancy is a nonprofit organization protecting and caring for environmentally significant land and water in the county for future generations. On Nov. 28 and 29, the conservancy is hosting its annual Christmas Tree Harvest. Cut your own tree, and help the conservancy in our prairie restoration efforts.

Staff with the Waukesha County Land Conservancy will provide a few saws but they also recommend you bring your own saw as well as gloves.

Annual Christmas Tree Harvest:

November 28 and 29

10 AM - 4 PM

Calhoun Creek Prairie Preserve in New Berlin

For more information, call 262-875-3070 or visit Waukesha Land Conservancy

