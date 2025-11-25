Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Restoring a Prairie with Christmas Tree Harvests

Waukesha County Land Conservancy
Restoring a Prairie with Christmas Tree Harvests
Posted
and last updated

Allison Romero joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss how you can help prairie restoration efforts with real trees this Christmas.

The Waukesha County Land Conservancy is a nonprofit organization protecting and caring for environmentally significant land and water in the county for future generations. On Nov. 28 and 29, the conservancy is hosting its annual Christmas Tree Harvest. Cut your own tree, and help the conservancy in our prairie restoration efforts.

Staff with the Waukesha County Land Conservancy will provide a few saws but they also recommend you bring your own saw as well as gloves.

Annual Christmas Tree Harvest:
November 28 and 29
10 AM - 4 PM
Calhoun Creek Prairie Preserve in New Berlin

For more information, call 262-875-3070 or visit Waukesha Land Conservancy

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo