Resources, Support, and Opportunity for Young People

Owen’s Place Drop In Resource Center is helping young people connect with resources, support, and new opportunities.

Program Managers Tavon Johnson and Sherita McKnight join us to share how Owen’s Place serves youth and young adults ages 16 to 24 through two Milwaukee locations. Operated by St. Charles Youth & Family Services, Owen’s Place offers activities, support services, and connections to helpful community resources.

They’ll also highlight the upcoming Owen’s Place Job and Resource Fair, where individuals ages 16 and up can meet area employers, explore job opportunities, and learn more about available community resources.

The Job and Resource Fair will take place at Owen’s Place, located at 4610 W. Fond Du Lac Avenue in Milwaukee, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call 414-977-4249 or visit owens-place.com.