Reinventing Menopause with Confidence!

For years, women have faced peri-menopause and menopause in silence. but that silence is breaking. October marks World Menopause Awareness Month. Rhode Island just passed the nation’s first menopause workplace accommodations law. plusOne®, a brand known for breaking taboos in women’s health, is launching its new Wellness Care Collection. From natural sleep aids to soothing vaginal care, plusOne is shifting the narrative and rebranding menopause. Tune in to see what Beacon Wellness Brands has to say about it!