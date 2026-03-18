Raising Money for Fine Arts Programs at Cedarburg High School!

A fine art fair is coming to Cedarburg High School! Enjoy shopping for many different types of art in many price ranges, including works by artists in jewelry, painting, graphics/illustration, printmaking, photography, pottery and ceramics, sculpture, wood, metal and fiber. All proceeds raised at Art in the Burg are used to support fine arts programs at Cedarburg High School through the Fine Arts Boosters, which provide scholarships for graduating high school fine art students.

Join Art in the Burg on Saturday March 21st from 10am-3pm at Cedarburg High School Field House! 5$ admission and anyone 12 and under gets in for free.

For more information, visit CHS Fine Arts Boosters or follow there Instagram and Facebook!