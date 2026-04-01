Raising Breast Cancer Awareness with Bowties and Bigwigs

The Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Wisconsin, has been fighting for a cure for decades. Nikki Panico, Executive Director of Susan G Komen Wisconsin, invites listeners to attend their Bowties & Bloom Annual Gala is being held on Friday, April 27th.

Gloria Guadalupe Navarro, speaks about BigWigs, an initiative getting important figures to wear silly pink wigs for breast cancer awareness, and even shares why she has joined the BigWig program herself.

For more information, visit Bowties&BloomGala or BigWigs