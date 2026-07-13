Raise a Glass on the Lakefront

Chef Adam Pawlak joins us to discuss The Freshwater Food & Wine Festival is bringing an unforgettable culinary experience to Milwaukee's lakefront! Enjoy world class wines, craft beverages, incredible food from celebrity chefs and local favorites, live chef competitions, interactive tastings, and entertainment, all with beautiful Lake Michigan views.

Whether you're a foodie, wine lover, or simply looking for a fun summer outing, there's something to savor. Don't miss this one of a kind celebration at Henry Maier Festival Park!