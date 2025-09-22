Questions to Ask When You're in the Hot Seat of an Interview

Founder Amanda Guralski joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss what you should ask during a job interview to set you up for success.

Game Plan Strategies is a personalized career and branding firm dedicated to helping athletes and high performers transition with purpose. Through tailored coaching, brand development, and strategic planning, we equip individuals to build meaningful careers and make a lasting impact on and off the field.

Watch What’s Brewing Wisconsin and follow Game Plan Strategies for more!

