Providing Safe Support for Those on the Path to Recovery

Michelle E McKenna, LCSW, CSAC / SUD Psychotherapist, and Dan Zwart, Owner/The Daily Bird, join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how this critical organization is helping those in our community who are struggling the most.

Outreach Community Health Centers and The Daily Bird coffee shop are joining together for a harm reduction distribution program. With events, supplies, vending machines, and training, you can learn more by watching What's Brewing Wisconsin.

Harm Reduction Programming:

Tuesday of each Month, the next is November 6.

12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

The Daily Bird,

818 E Center St.,

Milwaukee

You can refer someone who may be working through addiction, or also secure free materials (such as Narcan), to provide a lifeline. You can stop into the Harm Reduction Program or visit Outreach Community Health