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Providing Exceptional and Accessible Music Education in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
Providing Exceptional and Accessible Music Education in Wisconsin
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Learning an instrument much like learning a second language, is much easier for children than adults, but not all families can afford to give them the opportunity. The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s #BeInstrumental Drive returns April 18. The drive is taking donations of gently used instruments, refurbishing them and giving them to schools so more kids have access to a musical education.

if you don't have any instruments to donate you can still help, it costs on average $250 to refurbish an instrument for a child, and anyone can donate to the refurbishment fund.

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