Prohibition Era Mocktails for your Next Summer Mixer

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktails and tips for your own creation!
Long ago Summer Beverages---Queen's Swizzle was made popular during the Prohibition 20's in Trinidad while I also decided to play with the old Bartles & Jaymes Wine Coolers, the OG of them all, which came out 40 years ago!!!
Queen's Park Swizzle
Ingredients:
8-10 Mint Leaves
½ oz Lime Juice
½ oz Simple Syrup
3 oz Kambucha
Bitters (use grenadine for a complete NA option)
Crushed Ice
Instructions:
Add mint leaves, lime juice and simple syrup to your metal glass and give a quick muddle. Add Kombucha and crushed ice then swizzle. Top with a bitters float and garnish with mint leaves.
B & J Cooler
Ingredients:
4 oz NA White Wine (Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio)
4 oz Fresca or 50/50
2 oz Cranberry Juice
Instructions:
Fill a wine glass with ice and NA wine, Fresca and cranberry. Garnish with a lime or lemon. Enjoy!!!