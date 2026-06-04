Prohibition Era Mocktails for your Next Summer Mixer

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss mocktails and tips for your own creation!

Long ago Summer Beverages---Queen's Swizzle was made popular during the Prohibition 20's in Trinidad while I also decided to play with the old Bartles & Jaymes Wine Coolers, the OG of them all, which came out 40 years ago!!!

Queen's Park Swizzle

Ingredients:

8-10 Mint Leaves

½ oz Lime Juice

½ oz Simple Syrup

3 oz Kambucha

Bitters (use grenadine for a complete NA option)

Crushed Ice

Instructions:

Add mint leaves, lime juice and simple syrup to your metal glass and give a quick muddle. Add Kombucha and crushed ice then swizzle. Top with a bitters float and garnish with mint leaves.