Preserving Oconomowoc for Future Generations

The Oconomowoc Historical Society works to preserve their towns rich history for future generations to experience and learn about. The Historical Society has known a few homes over its storied lifetime, and today is asking for help raising money for renovations on what was once long ago the town's armory. As the museum continues to grow and add new exhibits, the old building no longer has the space required.

For more information on how you can help, visit Capital Campaign - Oconomowoc Area Historical Society & Museum