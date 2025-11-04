Preparing Your Roof for the Winter

Xavier Straub joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how to get your roofing and gutters ready for the winter weather.

Major concerns for homeowners include ice damming and leaking. Ice damming is the buildup of ice melt and refreezing, causing a blockage for proper drainage. Xavier also shares the effects of attic insulation and gutter guards. These products are offered at Modern Exterior.

Until the end of November, Modern Exterior Roofing is offering discounts on its gutter guards.

Watch What's Brewing Wisconsin to learn more about winter readiness, and reach out to Modern Exterior to get a thorough inspection before the first snowfall.