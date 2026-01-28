Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Potawatomi Casino Hotel Wants to Celebrate its 35th Anniversary with You!

Potawatomi Casino Hotel
Potawatomi Casino Hotel is celebrating 35 years of fun and fine dining! And they want you to join in on the party!
Potawatomi Casino Hotel Wants to Celebrate its 35th Anniversary with You!
Posted
and last updated

Potawatomi Casino Hotel is celebrating 35 years of fun and fine dining! And they want you to join in on the party!

During the celebration, you'll be able to enjoy specials on everything from burgers to birthday cake. Full menus are available here.

Join Potawatomi for its 35th Anniversary Buffet on March 13th from 4:00-10:00 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served — you will not be able to reserve a seat. There are tier level discounts available and staff are bringing back buffet favorites — like all you can eat crab!

There's also a car giveaway on March 27th!

Learn more about all the events happening at Potawatomi Casino Hotel online.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo