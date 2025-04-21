You need to visit the Wisconsin Automotive Museum. Showcasing transportation history, the museum is Wisconsin’s largest auto museum, featuring an ever-changing display
of classic and vintage autos and artifacts plus the largest assembled group of Hartford-built Kissel luxury automobiles.
Wisconsin Automotive Museum
147 N Rural St, Hartford, WI 53027
Plan a Visit to This Cool Car Museum!
A Fantastic Collection in Hartford, Wisconsin
