Pinball Bounces Back in Milwaukee

Matt Wild joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how you can take part in the national resurgence of Pinball, right here in Milwaukee.

Pinball has been making a comeback over the last several years. Matt shares what sparked his interest and the places around Milwaukee to play. You can use the Pinball Map to find the machines in your area.

The Midwest Gaming Classic in April 2026 will include pinball machines, giving people a chance to play brand-new tables for the first time.

