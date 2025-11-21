Perfect Mocktails for Any Forecast

Brad Yates joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share some mocktails, with base ingredients you can enjoy on a warm or cool autumn day!

Be a Peach and Bring Back Summer

Ingredients:

12 oz. brewed Peach Tea

1 ½ tbsp. jalapeno simple syrup (simple syrup can be substituted)

1 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 oz tonic water

Ice

Instructions:

Brew 2 Peach Tea bags in 12 oz. (1.5 C) of fresh boiling water. Remove the teabags and let cool. Combine the cold tea, jalapeno simple syrup (or simple syrup for our non-spicy friends), lemon juice, and tonic water in a jar or cocktail shaker. Shake or mix until thoroughly combined. Pour over ice into two glasses and serve. Garnish with a rosemary sprig or lemon slice if desired.

Blackberry Paloma Mocktail

Ingredients:

3 Blackberries

5 dashes Habanero Bitters

½ oz Freshly squeezed lime juice

4-6 oz Grapefruit soda (like Q Drinks, Fresca or Squirt)

1 oz Butterfly pea tea, cooled to room temp (optional, for color)

Instructions:

In a heavy-bottomed rocks glass, muddle blackberries, bitters and a squeeze of lime juice. Fill the glass with ice and top with chilled grapefruit soda. Add an ounce of cooled butterfly pea tea for color, if desired. Garnish with lime and blackberries.

For more, visit I Need Brad