Pedestrian Safety Impacts Us All

Pedestrian safety affects everyone—whether you’re walking, driving, or biking. MilWALKee Walks, a pedestrian safety program of the Wisconsin Bike Fed, is focused on making Milwaukee County streets safer and more accessible for all.

Program Manager Rachel Goochey joins us to explain why pedestrian safety matters, the challenges people face on local streets, and what drivers can do to help prevent crashes. From understanding when drivers must stop for pedestrians to simple habits that create safer roadways, this conversation highlights how small actions can make a big difference. Learn more and get involved by visiting mkewalks.com or following @milwalkeewalks on social media.