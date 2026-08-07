Outdoor Adventures Await You in in Port Washington

Whether you're paddling, biking, or relaxing at the beach, Port Washington is a destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Meet Nate Sherper of https://www.sherpers.com and discover kayak rental options that make it easy to get out on the water. The city's connection to the Interurban Trail offers scenic biking opportunities through Ozaukee County. Before heading to South Beach, pick up picnic favorites from https://www.javadockcafe.com, https://www.bigbabysubs.com or https://steeragediningsaloon.com/. Then enjoy a memorable day along the Lake Michigan shoreline!