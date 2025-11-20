“One Thing I Wish You Knew” Teen-Led Mental Health Event

Levi Stein from Friendship Circle of Wisconsin and Maya Stiegel from the "One Thing I Wish You Knew" event join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the teen-led mental health event taking place this weekend.

Four local teens will take the stage to share their personal mental health stories, displaying honest, brave, and deeply moving experiences meant to inspire conversation and hope. The event also features Milwaukee’s largest mental health resource fair, bringing together dozens of local organizations offering tools, support, and connection.

Hosted by Friendship Circle of Wisconsin and REDgen, the goal is to break the stigma around mental health and remind our community’s youth that they are not alone. Last year's event had 500 attendees and is free to attend.

One Thing I Wish You Knew:

Sunday, November 23

3 PM - 5 PM

Italian Community Center,

631 E Chicago St,

Milwaukee

For more information and to RSVP, visit Wish You Knew