Fashion, Art, and Teen Empowerment, Ltd.
No Tricks, Just Treats at this Halloween Event!
Rochelle Gust, Founder, Executive Director of FATE, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share some fun Halloween activities.

Fashion, Art, and Teen Empowerment (FATE) is a growing nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative outlet for youth ages 8 and older, along with their parents and caregivers.

Registration is not required, but preferred to ensure there are supplies for everyone attending. For more information, visit FATE or call (414) 465-2310

No Tricks. Just Treats. Halloween Craft Workshop:

Saturday, October 25,
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
339 W. North Avenue,
Bronxville District,
Milwaukee, WI 53212

