New Tours, New Stories, New Discoveries

There's always something new to discover in Milwaukee! Historic Milwaukee's August lineup features a variety of engaging walking tours and special events that celebrate the city's rich architecture, history, and unique neighborhoods.

Program Director Julia Griffith joins us to preview the return of the popular Downtown Terra Cotta Tour, led by tile artist and historian Ben Tyjeski, where guests will learn how decorative terra cotta shaped many of Milwaukee's most iconic buildings. She'll also share details on a brand new Bay View neighborhood tour and other exciting August experiences.

Whether you're a lifelong Milwaukeean or visiting for the first time, these tours offer a fun and fascinating way to see the city through a new lens.

For more visit www.historicmilwaukee.org