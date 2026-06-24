New Play Spaces Open for Milwaukee Families

Milwaukee Recreation is celebrating the grand reopening of Emigh Playfield, a newly transformed community space designed for families, neighborhood residents, and kids of all ages. The updated playfield includes modern playground equipment, a new splash pad, painted play zones, an upgraded basketball court, shaded seating areas, improved lighting, walking paths, wheel elements, and renovated tennis and pickleball courts.

Emigh is one of several Milwaukee Recreation playfield projects happening this summer, with Lincoln and Metcalf Playfields also scheduled to reopen later this season.

Milwaukee Recreation’s free Summer Playgrounds program is also now open for kids ages 6 to 17. The program offers supervised games, enrichment activities, nutritious meals, field trips, and more at sites across the city. Playgrounds are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more, visit mkerec.net/playgrounds.