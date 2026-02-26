Neighborhood Bank Leader Treats Locals and Local Business

Community engagement and public relations play a pivotal role in establishing meaningful connections between organizations and the communities they serve. Bank Five Nine's Community Engagement Campaign "Tim's Treat", is a way for them to connect with our communities and showcase their mission to 'Make Lives Better'. Join Bank Five Nine President and CEO, Tim Schneider, as he goes out to local businesses to hand out free gift cards to people to use at Oconomowoc businesses.

Follow their Facebook to get hints on where Tim will be next!

For more information, visit BankFiveNine.com