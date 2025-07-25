Need a Refresher on Resumes? An Expert Gives Advice

Founder Amanda Guralski joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to share ways to get your resume noticed and through scanning software.

Game Plan Strategies is a personalized career and branding firm dedicated to helping athletes and high performers transition with purpose. Through tailored coaching, brand development, and strategic planning, we equip individuals to build meaningful careers and make a lasting impact on and off the field.

Tune in to learn more about crafting your resume, or visit Game Plan Strategies