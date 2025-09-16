Navigating Around Your Milwaukee Favorites

Julia Griffith from Historic Milwaukee and Xela Garcia from Walker's Point Center for the Arts join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how to get from place to place during Doors Open and visit some art galleries.

On average, visitors will see 5 locations during the Open Doors weekend. It's best to plan ahead by visiting the website and mapping your route ahead of time. It's also recommended to stay within a neighborhood for easy walkability from one tour to the next. There are many art museums on the list, including Walker's Point Center for the Arts. Other Doors Open locations in walking distance of Walker’s Point Center for the Arts include: Arts At Large, Model Railroad Club, Adventure Rock, Orlandini Studios.

Doors Open takes place on September 27 and 28. You can plan your Doors Open Weekend on doorsopenmilwaukee.org