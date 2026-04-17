So many native Wisconsin birds rely on natural plants and landscaping to not only survive but thrive. The Waukesha County Land Conservancy is presenting the Native Landscaping for Birds Seminar, which focuses on the connection between native habitat, birds, and biodiversity, and how small, intentional actions at home can make a meaningful difference. Allison Heine and Nancy Gloe highlight techniques that support birds, pollinators, and other wildlife in everyones day to day.

Native Landscaping for Birds Seminar will take place on April 18th from 8 AM-1 PM and includes a continental breakfast at the Sheraton Hotel in Brookfield. For more information, visit Waukesha County Land Conservancy Website.