Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Mold, Paint & Create!

Art on the Town WI & Plate Collective Pottery
Mold, Paint & Create!
Posted
and last updated

Get your hands dirty and discover your creative side with pottery! Whether you want to sculpt your own one of a kind piece with Kris from Art on the Town, who can even bring the experience to you, or enjoy a relaxing paint and sip session featuring handmade pottery by artist Kate Jacobs at Plate Collective Pottery in Bay View, there's a class for everyone. Grab some friends and give it a try because it's never too late to learn something new!

Learn more at Art on the Town WI and Plate Collective Pottery.

Report a typo