Mold, Paint & Create!

Get your hands dirty and discover your creative side with pottery! Whether you want to sculpt your own one of a kind piece with Kris from Art on the Town, who can even bring the experience to you, or enjoy a relaxing paint and sip session featuring handmade pottery by artist Kate Jacobs at Plate Collective Pottery in Bay View, there's a class for everyone. Grab some friends and give it a try because it's never too late to learn something new!

Learn more at Art on the Town WI and Plate Collective Pottery.