Modernizing Care for America's Veterans

The Department of Veterans Affairs is continuing its nationwide roll out of the Federal Electronic Health record (EHR), helping create a more connected, efficient and patient-centered health care experience for veterans. By improving access to critical medical information across VA and Department of Defense facilities, the system supports better coordination, enhanced safety, and higher quality care. Learn how this technology is transforming the future of veteran healthcare and improving outcomes for those who have served out country.

For more information visit VA EHR Modernization