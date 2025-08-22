Mocktails You'll Want to Shake Up This Weekend

Brad Yates joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share what makes a great mocktail, and some recipes you'll have to try out.

Cucumber Smash Mocktail

Ingredients:

4 slices Cucumber

6 leaves Basil

1.5 ounces Lime Juice

.75 ounces Jalapeno Simple Syrup (substitute simple syrup if too spicy)

2 ounces Tonic Water or Club Soda

Instructions: In the cocktail shaker or a tall glass, muddle the cucumber and basil with the simple syrup to mash it up and get the flavors out of the ingredients.

Strain through the shaker or a fine mesh strainer into a rocks glass filled with ice.

Add the lime juice and top with club soda. Stir to combine. Garnish as desired.

NoJito

Ingredients:

6 mint sprigs, divided, plus more for garnish

1/2 oz pure maple syrup

6 oz ginger ale

1 oz fresh lime juice

Lime wedges, for garnish

Ice

Instructions: Slap the mint leaves a few times and add to the shaker glass with maple syrup, lime juice, ginger ale, and ice.

Give it a good shake to incorporate all the flavors.

Pour into a cocktail glass and garnish with lime and mint.

Blueberry NoJito

Ingredients:

2 oz Ginger Beer or Ginger Ale

1 oz Blueberry simple syrup

6-7 mint leaves

3/4 oz lime juice

club soda

Instructions: In a Collins glass, add mint, lime juice, and Ginger Beer. Muddle together.

Then add in blueberry simple syrup and ice. Use a bar spoon to stir the ingredients.

Top with club soda.

Garnish with lime and fresh mint.

Tune in for more information