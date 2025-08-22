Mocktails You'll Want to Shake Up This Weekend

Brad Yates joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share what makes a great mocktail, and some recipes you'll have to try out.
Cucumber Smash Mocktail
Ingredients:
4 slices Cucumber
6 leaves Basil
1.5 ounces Lime Juice
.75 ounces Jalapeno Simple Syrup (substitute simple syrup if too spicy)
2 ounces Tonic Water or Club Soda
Instructions: In the cocktail shaker or a tall glass, muddle the cucumber and basil with the simple syrup to mash it up and get the flavors out of the ingredients.
Strain through the shaker or a fine mesh strainer into a rocks glass filled with ice.
Add the lime juice and top with club soda. Stir to combine. Garnish as desired.
NoJito
Ingredients:
6 mint sprigs, divided, plus more for garnish
1/2 oz pure maple syrup
6 oz ginger ale
1 oz fresh lime juice
Lime wedges, for garnish
Ice
Instructions: Slap the mint leaves a few times and add to the shaker glass with maple syrup, lime juice, ginger ale, and ice.
Give it a good shake to incorporate all the flavors.
Pour into a cocktail glass and garnish with lime and mint.
Blueberry NoJito
Ingredients:
2 oz Ginger Beer or Ginger Ale
1 oz Blueberry simple syrup
6-7 mint leaves
3/4 oz lime juice
club soda
Instructions: In a Collins glass, add mint, lime juice, and Ginger Beer. Muddle together.
Then add in blueberry simple syrup and ice. Use a bar spoon to stir the ingredients.
Top with club soda.
Garnish with lime and fresh mint.
