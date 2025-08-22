Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mocktails You'll Want to Shake Up This Weekend

Brad Yates
It's almost the weekend, and that may have you thinking about cocktails! How about a refreshing mocktail instead?
Posted

Brad Yates joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share what makes a great mocktail, and some recipes you'll have to try out.

Cucumber Smash Mocktail

Ingredients:
4 slices Cucumber

6 leaves Basil

1.5 ounces Lime Juice

.75 ounces Jalapeno Simple Syrup (substitute simple syrup if too spicy)

2 ounces Tonic Water or Club Soda

Instructions: In the cocktail shaker or a tall glass, muddle the cucumber and basil with the simple syrup to mash it up and get the flavors out of the ingredients.

Strain through the shaker or a fine mesh strainer into a rocks glass filled with ice.

Add the lime juice and top with club soda. Stir to combine. Garnish as desired.

NoJito

Ingredients:
6 mint sprigs, divided, plus more for garnish

1/2 oz pure maple syrup

6 oz ginger ale

1 oz fresh lime juice

Lime wedges, for garnish

Ice

Instructions: Slap the mint leaves a few times and add to the shaker glass with maple syrup, lime juice, ginger ale, and ice.

Give it a good shake to incorporate all the flavors.

Pour into a cocktail glass and garnish with lime and mint.

Blueberry NoJito

Ingredients:
2 oz Ginger Beer or Ginger Ale

1 oz Blueberry simple syrup

6-7 mint leaves

3/4 oz lime juice

club soda

Instructions: In a Collins glass, add mint, lime juice, and Ginger Beer. Muddle together.

Then add in blueberry simple syrup and ice. Use a bar spoon to stir the ingredients.

Top with club soda.

Garnish with lime and fresh mint.

