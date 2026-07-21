Miss River City Crowned Miss Wisconsin 2026

Jordenne Butler of Onalaska was crowned Miss Wisconsin 2026 Saturday night after competing as Miss River City against 31 contestants from across the state.

Butler earned $17,000 in scholarships and will represent Wisconsin at the Miss America 2027 competition in West Palm Beach, Florida, this September. During the competition, she also received preliminary awards for talent, evening gown, and health and fitness, earning an additional $950 in scholarships.

A graduate of Viterbo University with a degree in marketing, Butler performed a jazz dance to "That's Life" for the talent competition. Her community service initiative, Building Resilience for Healthy Futures, focuses on supporting children who have experienced adversity through awareness and compassionate outreach.

Butler is no stranger to the Miss America Organization. She first competed as a teen delegate at age 13 and was crowned Miss Wisconsin's Teen in 2015.

The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization, established in 1936, provides educational scholarships while promoting leadership, service, and personal growth. Three Miss Wisconsin titleholders have gone on to become Miss America: Terry Anne Meeuwsen, Laura Kaeppeler, and Grace Stanke.