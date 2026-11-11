Milwaukee’s Must-Try Bites: Yelp Elites Have Spoken

Milwaukee’s dining scene is full of flavor, but which spots rise to the top? Yelp Milwaukee is unveiling its 2026 Top Places to Eat, an annual guide shaped by ratings, reviews and insights from members of the Yelp Elite Squad.

Yelp Senior Community Director Jessica Johnson joins us to explain how restaurants make the list and what makes Milwaukee’s food scene stand out.

Also joining the conversation is Fatima Kumar, owner of āya, to share the story behind the restaurant, highlight some of its signature dishes and give us a taste of what earned it local attention.

Explore the List: Yelp Milwaukee